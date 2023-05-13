The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.
The action begins today at 10 a.m. with Class B teams competing at Werner Park, while Class C will play at Tal Anderson Field. Here's the schedule:
Elkhorn North vs. Platte Valley, 10 a.m.
Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, 1 p.m.
Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, 4 p.m.
CLASS C AT TAL ANDERSON FIELD
Malcolm vs. Omaha Concordia/Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian, 10 a.m.
Platteview vs. Douglas County West, 1 p.m.
Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Roncalli, 4 p.m.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Wayne, 7 p.m.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.
