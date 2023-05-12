The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The action begins today at 9 a.m. with Class A teams competing at Werner Park. As the NSAA tries to get through Monday's games before inclement weather, each game will start 30 minutes after the end of the previous. Here's the schedule:

» Millard West vs. Grand Island

» Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep

» Lincoln East vs. Bellevue West

» Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004