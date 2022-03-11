Live updates: Nebraska high school state basketball, March 11

It's the fifth day of the 2022 Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Lincoln and six teams will be crowned champions at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Action will begin at 9 a.m. when North Platte St. Patrick's and Loomis will face off for the Class D-1 boys state title.

The C-1 girls title game will follow with Lincoln Lutheran taking on North Bend at 11 a.m.

Class B boys action will start at 1 p.m. with Omaha Skutt facing Omaha Roncalli for the championship.

At 4 p.m., Grand Island Central Catholic will face off with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family for the C-2 boys title.

The Class A girls title game will begin at 6 p.m. with Lincoln Southwest and Fremont vying for the championship.

The night will close out with Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey St. Francis facing off for the D-2 girls championship at 8 p.m.

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the week. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tourney, and some more links to our preview coverage.

Then stay tuned to NEPrepZone.com for articles, photos, videos and more.