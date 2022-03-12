Live updates: Nebraska high school state basketball, March 12

It's the final day of the 2022 Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Lincoln and six teams will be crowned champions at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Action will begin at 9 a.m. when Shelton and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will face off for the Class D-1 girls state title.

The C-1 boys title game will follow with Auburn taking on Ashland-Greenwood at 11 a.m.

Class B girls will start at 1 p.m. with Elkhorn North facing Omaha Skutt for the championship.

At 4 p.m., Hastings St. Cecilia will face off with Bridgeport for the C-2 girls title.

The Class A boys title game will begin at 6 p.m. with Millard North and Bellevue West battling for the championship for the third straight season.

The night will close out with O'Neill St. Mary's and Lincoln Parkview facing off for the D-2 boys championship at 8 p.m.

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the week. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tourney, and some more links to our preview coverage.

Then stay tuned to NEPrepZone.com for articles, photos, videos and more.