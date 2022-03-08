 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school state basketball, March 8

It's the second day of the 2022 Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Lincoln and six classes will play their first-round games.

On the boys side, eight Class A teams will face off at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the Class C-1 teams will play at the Devaney Center. Class D-2 will have two games at Lincoln Northeast, while the other two will be played at Lincoln North Star.

On the girls side, two Class B games will be played at PBA, while the other two will be at Devaney. The eight Class C-2 teams will be at Northeast, while Class D-1 will play at North Star.

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the week. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tourney, and some more links to our preview coverage.

Then stay tuned to NEPrepZone.com for articles, photos, videos and more.

Boys schedule | Girls schedule

Boys ratings | Girls ratings

» Patterson: Predicting the winners of the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

» Pospisil: Predicting the winners of the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

» In a town of 900, two Nebraska schools have three basketball teams headed to state

» Pospisil: 2022 will be the mother of all Nebraska state basketball tournaments

