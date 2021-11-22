Live updates: Nebraska high school state football championships, Nov. 22

Six high school football teams will be crowned state champions at Memorial Stadium over the next two days, and The World-Herald will be there for every snap.

The action begins Monday with three games, and three more follow Tuesday.

Scroll down to check out today's schedule, plus links to preview coverage and a Twitter feed of live updates.

Keep it tuned to NEPrepZone.com for complete coverage of the Nebraska high school state football championships.

Monday's schedule

» Eight Man 1: Howells-Dodge vs. Cross County, 10:15 a.m.

» Eight Man 2: Sandhills/Thedford vs. Kenesaw, 2:45 p.m.

» Class B: Bennington vs. Aurora, 7:15 p.m.