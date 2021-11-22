 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska high school state football championships, Nov. 22
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school state football championships, Nov. 22

The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.

Six high school football teams will be crowned state champions at Memorial Stadium over the next two days, and The World-Herald will be there for every snap.

The action begins Monday with three games, and three more follow Tuesday.

Scroll down to check out today's schedule, plus links to preview coverage and a Twitter feed of live updates.

Keep it tuned to NEPrepZone.com for complete coverage of the Nebraska high school state football championships.

Monday's schedule

» Eight Man 1: Howells-Dodge vs. Cross County, 10:15 a.m.

» Eight Man 2: Sandhills/Thedford vs. Kenesaw, 2:45 p.m.

» Class B: Bennington vs. Aurora, 7:15 p.m.

Preview stories

» Pospisil: Class B comes down to two teams that may not be there long

» Everything you need to know about the Eight Man football championships

» Howells-Dodge takes on Cross County again. But now it's for the state title

» Kenesaw, Sandhills/Thedford will finally square off to be No. 1

Live coverage

