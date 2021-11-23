 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska high school state football championships, Nov. 23
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school state football championships, Nov. 23

The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.

Three more high school football teams will be crowned state champions today, and The World-Herald will be there for every snap.

Scroll down to check out today's schedule, plus links to preview coverage, recaps from yesterday's games, and a Twitter feed of live updates.

Keep it tuned to NEPrepZone.com for complete coverage of the Nebraska high school state football championships.

Tuesday's schedule

» Class C-1: Columbus Lakeview vs. Pierce, 10:15 a.m.

» Class C-2: Fremont Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic, 2:45 p.m.

» Class A: Omaha Westside vs. Gretna, 7:15 p.m.

Monday's results

» Eight Man-1: Howells Dodge 42, Cross County 12

» Eight Man-2: Kenesaw 46, Sandhills/Thedford 40

» Class B: Bennington 42, Aurora 14

Preview stories

» Previewing Tuesday's state title games

» Gretna is hitting its stride

» Westside's defensive overhaul has paid off

» Class C-1 a battle of two-loss teams

» Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic will try to slow Bergan's run

Live coverage

