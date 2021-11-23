Live updates: Nebraska high school state football championships, Nov. 23

Three more high school football teams will be crowned state champions today, and The World-Herald will be there for every snap.

Scroll down to check out today's schedule, plus links to preview coverage, recaps from yesterday's games, and a Twitter feed of live updates.

Keep it tuned to NEPrepZone.com for complete coverage of the Nebraska high school state football championships.

Tuesday's schedule

» Class C-1: Columbus Lakeview vs. Pierce, 10:15 a.m.

» Class C-2: Fremont Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic, 2:45 p.m.

» Class A: Omaha Westside vs. Gretna, 7:15 p.m.