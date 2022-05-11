 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Live updates: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 11

  • Updated
The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The Class B girls tournament kicks off Wednesday with four quarterfinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until the girls champions are crowned May 16 and the boys champs May 17.

The World-Herald provide coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

Schedule | Predictions |  Girls rankings | Boys rankings

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

