SOCCER

Live updates: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 14

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

The Class B semifinals are being held on Friday at Morrison Stadium with the girls teams playing in the early games at noon and 2 p.m. while the boys teams will take the field at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The action will continue until the girls champions are crowned May 16 and the boys champs May 17.

The World-Herald provide coverage of every match. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.

Schedule | Predictions |  Girls rankings | Boys rankings

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

