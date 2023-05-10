The 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues today!
The Class B boys will take the field Wednesday at Morrison Stadium. Here's the schedule:
» Bennington vs. Conestoga, noon
» Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 2 p.m.
» Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m.
» Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:30 p.m.
Scroll down for live updates from the matches, plus our preview coverage and more!
