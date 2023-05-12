The 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues today!
The Class A boys and girls will take the field for their semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. Here's the schedule:
» Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, noon
» Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, 2:30 p.m.
» Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 5:30 p.m.
» Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 7:30 p.m.
Scroll down for live updates from the matches, plus our preview coverage and more!
