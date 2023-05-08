The 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament kicks off today!

Thirty-two teams will begin the chase for four state titles, starting with the Class A boys Monday at Morrison Stadium. Here's the schedule:

» No. 1 Gretna vs. No. 8 Lincoln East, noon

» No. 4 Lincoln Southeast vs. No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South, 2 p.m.

» No. 2 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 7 Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

» No. 3 Omaha South vs. No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Scroll down for live updates from the matches, plus our preview coverage and more!