The 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues today!
The Class A girls will take the field Tuesday at Morrison Stadium. Here's the schedule:
» Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista, noon
» Omaha Marian vs. Omaha Westside, 2 p.m.
» Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5:30 p.m.
» Lincoln East vs. Millard West, 7:30 p.m.
Scroll down for live updates from the matches, plus our preview coverage and more!
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!