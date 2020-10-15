 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska high school state softball tournament
SOFTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school state softball tournament

It's the second day of the 2020 Nebraska high school state softball tournament.

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the event, and you can follow along as the action happens. Scroll down to check out our Twitter feed for updates from every game.

And here are some links to stories from the first round and more:

» State softball tournament schedule | Ratings

» Papillion-La Vista extends record win streak at Class A state softball tournament

» Omaha Skutt, Norris each homer four times in first round of Class B state softball tournament

» Upsets highlight first round of Class C state softball tournament

» Beideck: Papio may be most formidable No. 1 seed in state softball history

» This coach saw something special in Jordyn Bahl when she was 8 years old

You can also go to the NSAA website for more info.

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

