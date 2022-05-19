 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
TRACK AND FIELD

Live updates: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 19

  • 0

Stay here for updates from the second day of action at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet at Omaha Burke.

This year's state meet will be held over four days. On Classes A and B will compete Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. Classes C and D will close out the championships on Friday and Saturday.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the meet. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state meet.

For out the latest stories and analysis, check out NEprepzone.com and follow Nebraska Prep Zone on Twitter and Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert