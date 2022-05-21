Live updates: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 21

Stay here for updates from the final day of action at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet at Omaha Burke.

This year's state meet was held over four days. With Classes A and B competing on Wednesday and Thursday, and Classes C and D closing out the championships on Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the meet. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state meet.

For out the latest stories and analysis, check out NEprepzone.com and follow Nebraska Prep Zone on Twitter and Facebook.