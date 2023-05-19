Stay here for updates from the second day of action at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet at Omaha Burke.
This year's state meet will be held over four days. While Classes A and B competed on Wednesday and Thursday, Classes C and D close out the championships on Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the meet. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state meet.
For out the latest stories and analysis, check out
NEprepzone.com and follow Nebraska Prep Zone on Twitter and Facebook.
Both sprinters were past winners of the event. Both pulled hamstrings while running in their 100-meter finals. Both walked the 200 meters. One, to collect the eighth-place medals. Two, to add to their teams’ scoring totals. Three, for pride.
Gillogly kept his hopes for four state titles at the 2023 track meet alive after anchoring Prep's record-setting 400 relay and taking this 100 race with a 10.43!
Watch the exciting finish as the Vikings secured their spot in the history books!
Watch the Lincoln East runner take home the title at Burke Stadium Thursday.
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 2
Elkhorn South's EJ Brown attempts a state record in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jamarion Dortch competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kade Cox competes in pole vault on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively prepares to competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Evyn Shafer competes in triple jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials set the bar so Elkhorn South's EJ Brown can attempt a state record in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's EJ Brown prepares to compete in the high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln North Star's Claire Hellbusch competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Keyara Caspar competes in triple jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Scott competes in pole vault on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd competes in the long jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans congratulate Kearney's Brooke Barth after she competed in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Elle Heckenlively competes in high jump on the second day of the NSAA Class A and B state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ellie Thomas celebrates winning during the Class B girls 800m NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Ellie Thomas, left, hugs celebrates Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden after Thomas won the Class B girls 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Nolan Slominski lays in the grass after winning the Class B boys 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Nolan Slominski celebrates winning the Class B boys 800m during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly extends his arms as he crosses the finish line after winning the Class A boys 4x100m run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Omaha Creighton Prep's time of 41.40 is the new meet and state record.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after winning the Class A girls 800 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd runs during the Class A boys 100 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly, right, hugs Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd after winning the Class A boys 100 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Lloyd, a Nebraska football commit, was the winner in 2022.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly smiles after winning the Class A boys 100 meter dash at during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer, left, crosses the finish line during the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer raises her hand after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer celebrates after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion LaVista-South's Katie Shafer smiles after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers runs during the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz reacts to winning the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after winning the Class A girls 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans in the stands watch the Class A boys 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Braden Lofquest runs the class A 800 meters during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Sidney's Payton Schrotberger, Beatrice's Avery Barnard, and Aurora's Jayke Krueger finish the class B 4x100 relay during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Emma Rauch-Word, and Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster cross the finish line for the class A 100 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday. Songster finished second, Rauch-Word, third.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Chadron's Xander Provance celebrates winning the class B 110 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Chadron's Xander Provance celebrates winning the class B 110 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson, left, winces in pain as she injures herself in the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies wins the class A 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Columbus Lakeview's Landon Ternus, McCook's Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Platteview's Jared Kuhl, Blair's Ethan Baessler, and Waverly's Grant Schere run the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Ethan Baessler celebrates winning the class B 100 meter dash during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Katharine Beachler competes in the shot put during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Katharine Beachler prepares for her attempt in the shot put during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens celebrates her win in the class B 100 meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies crosses the finish line during the Class A girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. This win was Davies' fourth gold medal of the championships.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly holds up two fingers after winning the Class A boys 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd cheers for Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies when she became a four-time gold medalist after winning the Class A girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's anchor Kate Campos smiles as she starts the final lap of the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's anchor Christian Lanphier celebrates winning the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Bobby Joseph runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Andrew Jones runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Relay athletes run towards their teammates during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Mathieu Domkpo runs with the baton during the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Daniel Kasparek, left, celebrates with his teammate Drew Moser, right, after winning the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's anchor AJ Heffelfinger celebrates after winning the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's anchor AJ Heffelfinger runs with the baton during the Class B boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's, from left to right, Vivian Dalton, Natalie Prichard, Kate Campos and Molly Chapman smile after winning the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's anchor Kate Campos runs with the baton during the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners wait for Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson as she walks to the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson is greeted by the other runners at the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson dabs as she reaches the finish line of the Class B girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Alonna Depalma runs during the Class B girls 400 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday. Depalma set a state record with a time of 56.38.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's anchor Christian Lanphier, left, celebrates with Andrew Jones, right, after winning the Class A boys 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Mikaiya Rodgers rests after running in the Class A girls 4x400 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kacey Porter wears gold ribbons in her hair as she prepares to run the Class A girls 4x100 meter relay at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!