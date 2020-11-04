 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Nebraska high school state volleyball, Nov. 4
0 comments
alert
VOLLEYBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school state volleyball, Nov. 4

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four days of volleyball action begins today in Lincoln, and six champions will eventually be crowned at the state tournament.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing full coverage through Saturday's championship matches. You can follow live updates below for results, stats, photos and more. Wednesday's matches begin at 9 a.m.

And here are more links to our high school volleyball coverage, and for even more articles, go to NEPrepZone.com.

Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert