Live updates: Nebraska high school state volleyball, Nov. 4

Four days of volleyball action begins today in Lincoln, and six champions will eventually be crowned at the state tournament.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing full coverage through Saturday's championship matches. You can follow live updates below for results, stats, photos and more. Wednesday's matches begin at 9 a.m.

And here are more links to our high school volleyball coverage, and for even more articles, go to NEPrepZone.com.

Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004