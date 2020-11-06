Live updates: Nebraska high school state volleyball, Nov. 6

The semifinal round of the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament begins today.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing full coverage through Saturday's championship matches. You can follow live updates below for results, stats, photos and more. Friday's matches begin at 9 a.m.
And here are more links to our high school volleyball coverage, and for even more articles, go to NEPrepZone.com.
One of the most unusual volleyball seasons ever comes to an end this week at the state tournament, and our Mike Patterson offers up his prediction for all six champions.
Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports