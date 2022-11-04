 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert top story topical
VOLLEYBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school state volleyball semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

Sights and sounds from the NSAA Class D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament semifinals are today in Lincoln.

All of today's matches will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Action starts at 9 a.m. in Classes D1 and D2. Classes C1 and C2 begin at 1 p.m. before we close the night with Classes A and B starting at 5 p.m.

Stick with NePrepZone.com throughout the day for live coverage, and scroll down for links to previews and a Twitter feed of updates from PBA.

Nebraska high school state volleyball bracket, Thursday Final

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sights and sounds from Class D1 state volleyball on Thursday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert