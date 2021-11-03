 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, Day 1
Six champions will be crowned by the end of the week at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

The action begins Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with first-round matches in Classes A, B and C-1. Two matches will be played at a time starting at 9 a.m., with matches starting approximately every two hours until the last two of the day begin around 7 p.m.

Stick with NePrepZone.com throughout the day for live coverage, and scroll down for links to previews and a Twitter feed of updates from PBA.

» Patterson: Predicting the champions

» Previewing Wednesday's matches

» Schedule | Ratings

