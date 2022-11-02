 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Live updates: Nebraska high school state volleyball

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

The 2022 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament begins today in Lincoln!

Today's first-round matches in Classes A, B and C-1 will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Two matches will be played at a time starting at 9 a.m., with matches starting approximately every two hours until the last two of the day begin around 7 p.m.

Stick with NePrepZone.com throughout the day for live coverage, and scroll down for links to previews and a Twitter feed of updates from PBA.

Check out the Nebraska high school state volleyball bracket
