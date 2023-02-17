It's the second day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament!

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the three-day event until every champion is crowned.

Classes A and D will be first on the mats with their consolation matches starting at 9 a.m. Consolation matches for Classes B and C as well as the girls competition will begin at 12 p.m. Semifinals for all classes will begin at 6:0 p.m.

Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tournament. And stay tuned to Omaha.com for articles, photos, videos and more.