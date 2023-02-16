The Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament begins Thursday in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.
The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the three-day event until every champion is crowned.
Classes A and D will be first on the mats with their first rounds starting at 9:30 a.m. and quarterfinals after. The second session will feature Classes B and C as well as the girls competition and will begin at 3 p.m. with the quarterfinals to follow.
