Live updates: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships

It's the final day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center.

Four boys teams and one girls team will capture state titles tonight!

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the three-day event until every champion is crowned.

Updated Saturday, 2:22 p.m.

Millard South in Class A, David City Aquinas in Class C and Sutherland in Class D have clinched state wrestling titles in advance of Saturday afternoon’s finals at CHI Health Center.

South Sioux City will be the first team champion in girls wrestling.

Bennington was close to closing out Hastings in Class B.

In the finals, Garrett Grice of Bellevue East will be going for his fourth title, junior Kael Lauridsen of Bennington his third and undefeated Tyson Terry of Omaha North the first by a freshman at 285 pounds.​