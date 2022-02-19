Live updates: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships

It's the final day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center.
Four boys teams and one girls team will capture state titles tonight!
The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the three-day event until every champion is crowned. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tourney, and some more links to our preview coverage.
Then stay tuned to
NEPrepZone.com for articles, photos, videos and more. Updated Saturday, 2:22 p.m.
Millard South in Class A, David City Aquinas in Class C and Sutherland in Class D have clinched state wrestling titles in advance of Saturday afternoon’s finals at CHI Health Center.
South Sioux City will be the first team champion in girls wrestling.
Bennington was close to closing out Hastings in Class B.
In the finals, Garrett Grice of Bellevue East will be going for his fourth title, junior Kael Lauridsen of Bennington his third and undefeated Tyson Terry of Omaha North the first by a freshman at 285 pounds.
Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament Friday
Yutan's Alexis Pehrson hugs West Point-Beemer's Diana Cervantes after defeating her in the Girls 120 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Yutan's Alexis Pehrson wrestles West Point-Beemer's Diana Cervantes during the Girls 120 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Yutan's Alexis Pehrson wrestles West Point-Beemer's Diana Cervantes during the Girls 120 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson wrestles Amherst's Michaela Bivainis during the Girls 107 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Murray Conestoga's Kylee Plowman wrestles Stanton's Corah Linnaus during the Girls 114 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Stanton fan cheers from the crowd during the Girls 114 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
LILY SMITH PHOTOS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls and boys wrestlers warm up before matches begin in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Atkinson West Holt's Madison Davis wrestles Grand Island's Sage McCallum during the Girls 132 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Victoria Maxey wrestles West Point-Beemer's Brooklin Kuester during the Girls 126 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Rylee Hope wrestles Platteview's Phoenix Jensen during the Girls 132 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Stephanie Gonzalez wrestles Omaha Marian's Hathia Joseph during the Girls 145 pound match in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Piper Zatechka wrestles Bartley Southwest's Ashlynn Latimer in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Cade Ziola celebrates with his coach after winning his Class B 152 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin tries to pin Omaha Central's Justin Davis during their Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair celebrates with his coach after winning his Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Cole Kunz wrestles Gibbon's Jose Escandon during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair (left) wrestles Gretna's Cameron Cunningham during their Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gibbon's Jose Escandon wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair celebrates with his coach after winning his Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin (top) wrestles Omaha Central's Justin Davis during their Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin wrestles in his Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin (left) wrestles Omaha Central's Justin Davis during their Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Cade Ziola (left) wrestles Blair's Yoan Camejo during their Class B 152 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Cade Ziola (top) wrestles Blair's Yoan Camejo during their Class B 152 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Cade Ziola (top) wrestles Blair's Yoan Camejo during their Class B 152 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Cole Kunz gives a thumbs up after defeating Gibbon's Jose Escandon in their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gibbon's Jose Escandon (bottom) wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz reacts after losing to Central City's Drew Garfield in their Class C 113 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield (bottom) wrestles Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz during their Class C 113 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield (right) wrestles Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz during their Class C 113 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield (right) wrestles Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz during their Class C 113 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings' Landon Weidner (top) wrestles Ralston's Caden Corcora during their Class B 152 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Owen Bargen celebrates after defeating Wayne's Ashton Munsell in their 138 pound consolation match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Angelean Rose celebrates with her coach after winning her 145 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez hugs Schuyler's Carly Wemhoff after Rodriguez won their 138 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey (left) wrestles Amherst's Taleah Thomas during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey (right) wrestles Amherst's Taleah Thomas during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Taleah Thomas (left) wrestles Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey (right) wrestles Amherst's Taleah Thomas during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Selena Mccrery helps Omaha Skutt Catholic's Isabella Orsi up after Mccrery won their 114 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Selena Mccrery wrestles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Isabella Orsi during their 114 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer's Brisa Figueroa celebrates her win in her 114 pound consolation match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Ogallala's Maria Barnes (top) wrestles Chadron's Kenli Boeselager during their 145 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Brian Petry celebrates after defeating Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Jackson in their Class A 170 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
