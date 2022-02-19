 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRESTLING

Live updates: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships

It's the final day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center.

Four boys teams and one girls team will capture state titles tonight!

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the three-day event until every champion is crowned. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tourney, and some more links to our preview coverage.

Then stay tuned to NEPrepZone.com for articles, photos, videos and more.

Updated Saturday, 2:22 p.m.

Millard South in Class A, David City Aquinas in Class C and Sutherland in Class D have clinched state wrestling titles in advance of Saturday afternoon’s finals at CHI Health Center.

South Sioux City will be the first team champion in girls wrestling.

Bennington was close to closing out Hastings in Class B.

In the finals, Garrett Grice of Bellevue East will be going for his fourth title, junior Kael Lauridsen of Bennington his third and undefeated Tyson Terry of Omaha North the first by a freshman at 285 pounds.​

» The stage is set for championship matches at the Nebraska state wrestling tournament

» Results: Nebraska high school boys state wrestling tournament, Feb. 18

» Nerves, pins and progress on first day of girls wrestling at state championships

» 'A tough one': Caeden Olin and Noah Blair are ready for an all-Millard state wrestling final

» Omaha Skutt's Cade Ziola is ready for a rematch against Hastings' Landon Weidner

» 'Get the job done again': Two of Central City's finalists will defend state wrestling titles

» Plainview coach Dean Boyer rewrites definition of dedication after cancer diagnosis

