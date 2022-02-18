 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRESTLING

Live updates: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships

The second day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament features girls wrestling's first-round matches, followed by both boy and girl semifinals Friday evening at the CHI Health Center.

The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the three-day event until every champion is crowned. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tourney, and some more links to our preview coverage.

Then stay tuned to NEPrepZone.com for articles, photos, videos and more.

» Westside's Regan Rosseter is the gold standard

» Pioneers of girls wrestling take the stage

» Results: Nebraska high school boys state wrestling tournament, Feb. 17

» Four teams take the lead on first day of Nebraska boys state wrestling tournament

» Training with one of the best helps Lincoln East put five into state wrestling semifinals

» Blair's Landon Templar overcomes spinal fractures to reach state wrestling semifinals

» 'Band of brothers': O'Neill wrestling honors former Eagle at state wrestling tournament

» 'They know what it takes': Sutherland advances six to boys state wrestling semifinals

