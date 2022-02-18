Live updates: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships

The second day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament features girls wrestling's first-round matches, followed by both boy and girl semifinals Friday evening at the CHI Health Center.
The World-Herald will have complete coverage throughout the three-day event until every champion is crowned. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed of live updates from the tourney, and some more links to our preview coverage.
Millard South's Christian Nash has cuts on his lips after winning his first match in the 220-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Luke Harper readies for his quarterfinal match in the 113-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Cole Toline gets up off the mat as Millard South's Aiden Robertson chooses his next starting position during their 138-pound weight class quarterfinal match on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln East coach calls out to one of his wrestlers during a quarterfinal match on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest fans cheer on a wrestler on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Ralph Keen, left, and Lincoln High's Trevor Dragoo compete in the first round of the 220-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Plainview head coach Dean Boyer calls out to one of his wrestlers on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thayeer Central's Ashton Sinn competes in the 120-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Hudson Barger, left, and Syracuse's Jace Goebel wrestle during the Class C 120 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Boys Town's Lebron Pendles wrestles Omaha Skutt's Cade Ziola during the Class B 125-pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The first day of state wrestling had mats loaded with competitors on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City's Simon Schindler, left, tries to pun Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Carter Auten during the Class C 126 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City's Simon Schindler, top, tries to pun Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Carter Auten during the Class C 126 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Geneva Fillmore Central's Dylan Gewecke wrestles Malcolm's Zane Zoucha during Class C 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geneva Fillmore Central's Dylan Gewecke points to his family in the crowd after he defeats Malcolm's Zane Zoucha during Class C 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, bottom, tries to flip Milford's Jack Chapman during a Class C 152-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings' Oaklyn Smith tries to take down Omaha Roncalli's Sean Fengolio during a Class B 195-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Raymond Central's Jacob Schultz looks towards his coach while wrestling Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz during a Class C 113-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Milford's Cooper Rea looks up as time expires in loss to Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Milford's Cooper Rea, front tries to escape from the grasph of Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Raymond Central's Logan Bryce Lincoln Christian's Levi McGrew during a Class C 132-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, top, tries to pin Milford's Jack Chapman during a Class C 152-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
O`Neill's Brady Thompson, left, talks with St. Paul's Owen Sack after defeating him during a Class C 145-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wood River's Riley Waddington wrestles Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton during the Class C 138 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Boys Town's Lebron Pendles wrestles Omaha Skutt's Cade Ziola during the Class B 125-pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield wrestles South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5's Rowan Jarosik during the Class C 113 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Trevor Rineke wrestles Waverly's Garrett Rine during the Class B 138 pound matchat CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geneva Fillmore Central's Dylan Gewecke wrestles Malcolm's Zane Zoucha during Class C 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blair's Landon Templar wrestles Nebraska City's Bayler Poston during the Class B 145 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Town's Jay Ballard tries to pin Sidney's Landon Hanes during a Class B 220-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cozad's Eli Boryca, left, walks to the center of the mat after defeating Grand Island Northwest's Joseph Stein during a Class B 195-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Alex Dzingle (right) wrestles Gretna's Josh Arend during their Class A 152 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Truman Koehler (top) wrestles Creighton Prep's Cayden Russell during their Class A 145 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel (left) wrestles Millard North's Chase Moore during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Chase Moore tries to get out from under Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel looks to his coaches during a break during his Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Chase Moore wrestles Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-LaVista South's Austin Brakenhoff (right) wrestles Kearny's Perry Swarm during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gino Rettele (left) wrestles Omaha Westside's Amir A. Rasulov during their Class A 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Amir A. Rasulov (top) wrestles Millard South's Gino Rettele during their Class A 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearny's Jackson Lavene wrestles Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during their Class A 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert (top) wrestles Kearny's Jackson Lavene during their Class A 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
