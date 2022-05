The best high school baseball teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships.

Today, the Class A champion will be crowned. First, Lincoln East and Millard West will face off at 4 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field. The winner will claim the final spot in the championship and will play Millard South at 7 p.m.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing coverage of the games. Scroll down for a Twitter feed with updates from the state tournament.