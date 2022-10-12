Live updates: Nebraska state softball tournament, Oct. 12

The 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament will throw its first pitch today in Hastings!

Class B games will begin at 9 a.m. with winners bracket games at 4:30 p.m.

Class C starts at 11:30 a.m., and will hold winners bracket games at 4:30 p.m.

The four Class A games will start at 2 p.m. with the winners bracket starting at 7 p.m.

You don't have to miss a moment of the action. Scroll down for our live updates from Hastings and preview coverage.