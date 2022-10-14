 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska state softball tournament, Oct. 14

Here are the Nebraska high school softball champions since 2015.

Three teams will be crowned champions today at the 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament in Hastings.

You don't have to miss a moment of the action. Scroll down for our live updates from Hastings.

Elimination game results

Three elimination games Friday finalized the fields for the three state championships.

Gretna's 4-0 victory over Papillion-La Vista moves the Dragons into the 2:35 p.m. Class A title game against Omaha Marian. 

Elkhorn routed Blair 13-2 in six innings to move into the Class B championship against Grand Island Northwest. After losing their first round game Wednesday to Bennington, the Antlers have won four elimination games to return to a state final for the first time since 2019.

Yutan/Mead eliminated Wahoo Neumann 12-0 in three innings to advance to the Class C title game against Hastings St. Cecilia. The Patriots had to play Neumann Friday after losing a 6-5 decision to the Hawkettes on Thursday night.

Gretna, Elkhorn and Yutan/Mead will need to win twice to emerge as state champions.

