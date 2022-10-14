Live updates: Nebraska state softball tournament, Oct. 14

Three teams will be crowned champions today at the 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament in Hastings.

You don't have to miss a moment of the action. Scroll down for our live updates from Hastings.

Elimination game results

Three elimination games Friday finalized the fields for the three state championships.

Gretna's 4-0 victory over Papillion-La Vista moves the Dragons into the 2:35 p.m. Class A title game against Omaha Marian.

Elkhorn routed Blair 13-2 in six innings to move into the Class B championship against Grand Island Northwest. After losing their first round game Wednesday to Bennington, the Antlers have won four elimination games to return to a state final for the first time since 2019.

Yutan/Mead eliminated Wahoo Neumann 12-0 in three innings to advance to the Class C title game against Hastings St. Cecilia. The Patriots had to play Neumann Friday after losing a 6-5 decision to the Hawkettes on Thursday night.

Gretna, Elkhorn and Yutan/Mead will need to win twice to emerge as state champions.