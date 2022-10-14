Live updates: Omaha Marian and Grand Island Northwest claim Nebraska state softball titles

Three teams will be crowned champions today at the 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament in Hastings.

You don't have to miss a moment of the action. Scroll down for our live updates from Hastings.

Omaha Marian and Grand Island Northwest win titles

Omaha Marian and Grand Island Northwest won state softball championships Friday at the Smith Softball Complex.

The Crusaders won their second Class A title in school history with a stirring 4-3 victory over Gretna. Maddia Groff raced from first base to home plate on a throwing error with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Northwest became the first Class B team west of Crete to win a state softball title with its 3-1 victory over Elkhorn. The Antlers won four games in the elimination bracket Thursday and Friday to reach the championship game.

There will be an extra game, scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m., to determine the Class C champion after Yutan/Mead defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 9-5. The Patriots lost to St. Cecilia in Thursday's winners bracket showdown, forcing Yutan/Mead to win two games Friday to have a chance to win their first title since 2008.

Elimination game results

Three elimination games Friday finalized the fields for the three state championships.

Gretna's 4-0 victory over Papillion-La Vista moves the Dragons into the 2:35 p.m. Class A title game against Omaha Marian.

Elkhorn routed Blair 13-2 in six innings to move into the Class B championship against Grand Island Northwest. After losing their first round game Wednesday to Bennington, the Antlers have won four elimination games to return to a state final for the first time since 2019.

Yutan/Mead eliminated Wahoo Neumann 12-0 in three innings to advance to the Class C title game against Hastings St. Cecilia. The Patriots had to play Neumann Friday after losing a 6-5 decision to the Hawkettes on Thursday night.

Gretna, Elkhorn and Yutan/Mead will need to win twice to emerge as state champions.