Livingston: The Nebraska prep hoops season was a real thriller with this year's blockbuster talent

And in that moment, that kid decides:

I want to be like those guys.

Move over Bob Devaney. My movie would be about the moment basketball became a thing in Nebraska. Not just in the small pockets of basketball culture or in a town fortunate enough to be graced by a once-a-century shooting star, but all over, from Blair to Bridgeport and Alma to Ainsworth. Something that doesn’t fizzle out.

In my movie, that was the moment. When a future Jadin Johnson, Jasen Green or Josiah Dotzler remembers, “That’s when I fell in love with basketball. I spent the entire next day and a lot of the next month, emulating those guys’ moves.”

And it just happens to correspond with a Creighton Sweet 16 run. And the influence of a class act like Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska who is cobbling away in Lincoln and whose own sons were state tournament starters at Lincoln Pius X. When a Hunter Sallis highlight video spreads across the nation on YouTube bringing interest to Nebraska hoops from all corners. When a couple of grassroots programs are establishing even stronger footholds on summer Adidas and Under Armour circuits. The year three (three!) Nebraska high school teams were ranked in the national Top 25.

Is this heaven? No, It’s Nebraska.