LJ Richardson scores four TDs in Bellevue West's season-opening win over Omaha Burke

It’s the next generation of Bellevue West talent.
“I told the kids before the game our two superstars are gone, Keagan Johnson and Jack McDowell. I want to see who’s going to rise up," coach Mike Huffman said. “We saw a couple guys rise up tonight. I’m excited.”
For sure, one in the 58-14 season-opening home win Thursday night over Omaha Burke was 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore receiver DaeVonn Hall, already with offers from Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State. He had touchdown plays of 60 and 35 yards on passes by senior Luke Johannsen to break open a tight game before halftime.
“Holy smokes," Huffman said.
Hall, we knew about. But junior Kyrell Jordan and sophomore defensive back Travis Hines, their names will be better known soon.
“Kyrell, he’s a special talent," Huffman said. “Travis, a sophomore. What a night. I’m happy for him.”
LJ Richardson scored half of the preseason No. 1 Thunderbirds’ touchdowns on short runs, three from wildcat snaps. He ran for 135 yards on 20 carries.
Johannsen played the majority of the game at quarterback, completing 11 of 17 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Danny Kaelin, also already holding multiple FBS offers, was 6 of 10 for 120 yards.
“We had some really good football plays. We had some really bad football plays," Huffman said. “In the second half I wanted to raise it up, but you can't eliminate the bad plays.
“The quarterback thing, you know, they both made good plays but then they made some head-scratchers and you’re like, ‘What are they doing?’”
Burke was playing its first football game since 2019 — none of the seven Omaha Public Schools fielded teams last year because of the pandemic — and it showed. The Bulldogs were assessed 12 penalties and fumbled 10 times, counting bad snaps, losing three, contributing to a game that lasted nearly three hours.
Senior transfer Cooper Katskee, whose family is from Omaha, was 12 of 23 for 228 yards. He hit Trae Starks for a 54-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and his 68-yarder to tight end Cayden Echternach set up Donovan Moody’s 2-yard run that cut West’s lead to 23-14 in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs couldn’t convert an errant West lateral that Starks picked up at the West 31 and returned to the 23. The fourth-and-15 snap got away from Katskee, and Hall hauled in his first scoring catch on the next play.
“Defensively, I thought, minus those first couple plays, we really recovered well," Huffman said. “I'm happy for Burke being back. Coach (Paul) Limongi will get them going. They're one of the best coaching staffs out there.”
Omaha Burke (0-1)...........7 7 0 0—14
At Bellevue West (1-0)...16 21 14 7—58
BW: LJ Richardson 3 run (Hunter Brown kick)
BW: Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
OB: Trae Starks 54 pass from Cooper Katskee (John Worden kick)
BW: Richardson 2 run (Brown kick)
BW: Kyrell Jordan 28 pass from Luke Johannsen (Brown kick)
OB: Donovan Moody 2 run (Worden kick)
BW: DaeVonn Hall 60 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick)
BW: Hall 35 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick)
BW: Richardson 2 run (Brown kick)
BW: Richardson 6 run (Brown kick)
BW: Jayshaun Smith 12 run (Brown kick)
A: 4,000 (est.)