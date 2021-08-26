LJ Richardson scores four TDs in Bellevue West's season-opening win over Omaha Burke

“We had some really good football plays. We had some really bad football plays," Huffman said. “In the second half I wanted to raise it up, but you can't eliminate the bad plays.

“The quarterback thing, you know, they both made good plays but then they made some head-scratchers and you’re like, ‘What are they doing?’”

Burke was playing its first football game since 2019 — none of the seven Omaha Public Schools fielded teams last year because of the pandemic — and it showed. The Bulldogs were assessed 12 penalties and fumbled 10 times, counting bad snaps, losing three, contributing to a game that lasted nearly three hours.

Senior transfer Cooper Katskee, whose family is from Omaha, was 12 of 23 for 228 yards. He hit Trae Starks for a 54-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and his 68-yarder to tight end Cayden Echternach set up Donovan Moody’s 2-yard run that cut West’s lead to 23-14 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs couldn’t convert an errant West lateral that Starks picked up at the West 31 and returned to the 23. The fourth-and-15 snap got away from Katskee, and Hall hauled in his first scoring catch on the next play.