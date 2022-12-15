Loaded Flatwater Fracas tournament features four of top five Class A wrestling teams

The champion of the Heartland Athletic Conference will officially be crowned next month.

But this weekend’s Flatwater Fracas is as close as the HAC will come to figuring out its top-to-bottom best.

A field headlined by four teams in Class A’s top five will take part in the two-day dual tournament beginning Friday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

The event will have seven of the ten squads in Huskermat’s most recent rankings, including five from the Heartland — No. 2 Lincoln East, No. 3 Grand Island, No. 4 Norfolk, No. 5 Columbus, No. 9 Lincoln Southwest — that will see some familiar faces.

“It’s really becoming a wrestling hotbed,” East coach Jeff Rutledge said of the conference, which doesn’t have a dual tournament.

In the four seasons since his Spartans won the Class A team title, fellow HAC teams have a combined 11 top five finishes at the state tournament. Three of the four years the conference occupied a majority of the top five spots.

Those types of numbers can tell most of the story. But coaches within the conference have seen its progression towards the top coming for some time.

“What a conference to be a part of,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “You can tell the quality of a program just how the kids wrestle and the technique and style they use on the mat. We love competing against those kinds of teams.”

Grey’s side has already had duals against four ranked opponents, with the lone loss coming to No. 1 Millard South.

It was part of a plan to get as many tests in prior to the holiday break.

“We wanted to be battle tested before Christmas,” Grey said. “We’re trying to get our program to the next level, and we can’t do that unless we’re wrestling good competition.”

There will be plenty of that this weekend.

In Norfolk’s pool on Friday will be host Grand Island, as well as the same sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista team the Panthers beat on Tuesday night. A Blair bunch ranked No. 3 in Class B by NEWrestle is also in the pool for opening-round duals.

Bring it on, Grey said.

“I love what our schedule has to offer right now,” he added.

Grey would say the same about his roster. Only one of last year’s 11 state qualifiers graduated. Four medalists are back for a team looking to reach new heights.

First, though, comes a weekend of wrestling that could have postseason implications.

Rutledge pointed to the Fracas as more than just a measuring stick. Both qualifying and seeding for the state dual tournament are already in play, he said.

“You’re going to see some of the top teams, and if you can beat some of those top teams it’s going to help you when it comes to the state duals,” Rutledge said. “For us, that’s pretty crucial. This weekend really puts us in the driver’s seat or the back seat as it relates to state duals.”

