Loaded Flatwater Fracas tournament features four of top five Class A wrestling teams

The champion of the Heartland Athletic Conference will officially be crowned next month.
But this weekend’s Flatwater Fracas is as close as the HAC will come to figuring out its top-to-bottom best.
A field headlined by four teams in Class A’s top five will take part in the two-day dual tournament beginning Friday at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
The event will have seven of the ten squads in Huskermat’s most recent rankings, including five from the Heartland — No. 2 Lincoln East, No. 3 Grand Island, No. 4 Norfolk, No. 5 Columbus, No. 9 Lincoln Southwest — that will see some familiar faces.
“It’s really becoming a wrestling hotbed,” East coach Jeff Rutledge said of the conference, which doesn’t have a dual tournament.
In the four seasons since his Spartans won the Class A team title, fellow HAC teams have a combined 11 top five finishes at the state tournament. Three of the four years the conference occupied a majority of the top five spots.
Those types of numbers can tell most of the story. But coaches within the conference have seen its progression towards the top coming for some time.
“What a conference to be a part of,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “You can tell the quality of a program just how the kids wrestle and the technique and style they use on the mat. We love competing against those kinds of teams.”
Grey’s side has already had duals against four ranked opponents, with the lone loss coming to No. 1 Millard South.
It was part of a plan to get as many tests in prior to the holiday break.
“We wanted to be battle tested before Christmas,” Grey said. “We’re trying to get our program to the next level, and we can’t do that unless we’re wrestling good competition.”
There will be plenty of that this weekend.
In Norfolk’s pool on Friday will be host Grand Island, as well as the same sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista team the Panthers beat on Tuesday night. A Blair bunch ranked No. 3 in Class B by NEWrestle is also in the pool for opening-round duals.
“I love what our schedule has to offer right now,” he added.
Grey would say the same about his roster. Only one of last year’s 11 state qualifiers graduated. Four medalists are back for a team looking to reach new heights.
First, though, comes a weekend of wrestling that could have postseason implications.
Rutledge pointed to the Fracas as more than just a measuring stick. Both qualifying and seeding for the state dual tournament are already in play, he said.
“You’re going to see some of the top teams, and if you can beat some of those top teams it’s going to help you when it comes to the state duals,” Rutledge said. “For us, that’s pretty crucial. This weekend really puts us in the driver’s seat or the back seat as it relates to state duals.”
Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament championship matches
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline during a Class A 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Raymond Central's Logan Bryce, top, wrestles Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer as St. Paul's Quade Peterson celebrates his win over Superior's Payton Christiancy during a Class C 285-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainer Mike Sloup examines McCook's Makayla Pate as after she became injured against South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones during a 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday. Pate would not be able to continue and Quinones won.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord's Ryan Gabriel celebrates his win over Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer's Aiden Worthey during a Class C 195-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
O'Neill's Paola Vergara, left, wrestles Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts during a 165-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Robbie Fisher celebrates a pin of Battle Creek's Ryan Stusse Jr. during a Class C 106-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson, top, wrestles Weeping Waters's Raelyn Wilson during a 107 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Hunter Cook celebrates a win over Bassett North Central's Levi Lewis during the Class D 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams celebrates a win over Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock with a Griddy dance during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora defeats Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice wrestles Lincoln East's Cole Toline during the Class A 138 pound championship match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart celebrates a win over Fremont's Benny Alfaro during the Class A 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor celebrates a win over Millard North's Brian Petry during the Class A 170 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Kolby Larson celebrates a win over Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer during the Class D 182 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Tyler Antoniak celebrates a win in the Class A 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Maycee Peacher celebrates a win over Johnson County's Jocelyn Prado during the Girls 100 pound final match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillon-La Vista's Tyler Durden celebrates a win over Grand Island's Alex Gates during the Class A 106 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Gabriel Turman defeats Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kenzie Parsons hugs Fairbury's Makena Schramm after defeating her in the Girls 185 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
