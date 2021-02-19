Logan View's Jacob McGee stays focused and gets revenge at Class C state wrestling tournament

Jacob McGee wasn’t about to change his approach because of who he was wrestling in Friday's quarterfinal.

The Logan View sophomore was facing Ely Olberding, who sent McGee to the consolation bracket last year at state with a 15-0 technical fall. The Fort Calhoun sophomore wound up winning the Class C 106-pound championship. McGee bounced back to finish fourth.

This season, both moved up to 113 pounds. Just like last year, both won their first-round matches to set up a quarterfinal rematch.

This time, McGee ended Olberding’s dream of another state title with a 10-5 victory Thursday at CHI Health Center to earn a berth in the semifinals. McGee (35-6) will face Cole Kunz of Central City (44-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday with a trip to the finals on the line.

“I just needed to keep my mind up, not get down, work slow, and work my moves,” McGee said. “I stayed focused, (didn’t) get distracted with all the people, and just did my work.”

Olberding was the unanimous No. 1 at 113 pounds while McGee, entered the meet No. 4 in the NSWCA ratings.