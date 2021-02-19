Logan View's Jacob McGee stays focused and gets revenge at Class C state wrestling tournament

Jacob McGee wasn’t about to change his approach because of who he was wrestling in Friday's quarterfinal.
The Logan View sophomore was facing Ely Olberding, who sent McGee to the consolation bracket last year at state with a 15-0 technical fall. The Fort Calhoun sophomore wound up winning the Class C 106-pound championship. McGee bounced back to finish fourth.
This season, both moved up to 113 pounds. Just like last year, both won their first-round matches to set up a quarterfinal rematch.
This time, McGee ended Olberding’s dream of another state title with a 10-5 victory Thursday at CHI Health Center to earn a berth in the semifinals. McGee (35-6) will face Cole Kunz of Central City (44-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday with a trip to the finals on the line.
“I just needed to keep my mind up, not get down, work slow, and work my moves,” McGee said. “I stayed focused, (didn’t) get distracted with all the people, and just did my work.”
Olberding was the unanimous No. 1 at 113 pounds while McGee, entered the meet No. 4 in the NSWCA ratings.
As he did in 2020, McGee opened the meet with an opening-round pin. Last season, he pinned Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic at 1:43 of the first round. On Friday, McGee pinned Mitchell's Thomas Hughson in the second round (3:08).
That kept McGee’s confidence elevated. He said his opponent didn't matter; McGee was focused on what he could control to win and advance.
“When I was warming up, I was talking to my coach and he told me to go out there and have fun,” McGee sad. “So that’s what I did, I went out and beat him.”
That’s an approach McGee said has been working for him all season. Just because the building was bigger and the lights were brighter, didn’t mean he needed to change.
McGee said there were three technical areas he waned to focus on, including a couple of defensive maneuvers to keep Olberding from rallying in the third period.
“You just have to hold on for your life and don’t let him score,” McGee said. “That’s basically it. Keep him down, work your stuff.”
Afterword, McGee headed back to the team hotel to rest and get prepared for the semifinal and, if things work out, a spot in the championship bout. His agenda is simple.
“Just get a good night’s sleep, eat healthy, don’t mess around, and stay focused,” McGee said.