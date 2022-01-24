Long shot pays off for Omaha Mercy senior Willa Tokporo; 'It’s always been a dream of mine'

Omaha Mercy’s Willa Tokporo knew that being a nominee for the McDonald’s All-America game was a long shot.
With the help of coach Nicole Lenczowski, that long shot paid off.
Tokporo was one of four players from Nebraska recently named to that nominee list. The other girl is Fremont’s Taylor McCabe, while Millard North’s Jasen Green and Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt were nominated for the boys game.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Tokporo said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to get this chance.”
Tokporo, whose family came from South Sudan, is the most under-the-radar player of the four. McCabe will play at Iowa, Green is committed to Creighton and Traudt is a Virginia pledge.
The 6-foot Mercy forward is uncommitted and has received limited collegiate interest despite her double-double averages of 11.6 points and a Class B-leading 14.2 rebounds.
“Part of it might be our (three-win) record,” Lenczowski said. “But that doesn’t take away from what she’s accomplished.”
In Friday night’s game against Omaha Roncalli, Tokporo had 20 points and 20 rebounds — her second 20-20 effort of the season.
Tokporo, who put up similar numbers last year, has been a key player for the Monarchs since she joined varsity midway through her freshman year.
“Her biggest strength is her ability to rebound,” Lenczowski said. “She’s a raw talent and definitely our inspiring leader.”
And the coach said Tokporo has found basketball success despite her responsibilities away from the court. She has three younger brothers and is the oldest sibling in her family, which arrived in Omaha from Egypt in 2011.
“Those family duties have limited her opportunities to play club basketball and take part in some of our offseason conditioning,” Lenczowski said. “A big part of her life is taking care of her siblings.”
Despite those obstacles, Tokporo said she was determined to apply for the McDonald’s game — the annual showcase for the top senior basketball players nationwide.
“I knew there were going to be a lot of elite athletes applying,” she said. “But I had to try.”
She definitely has an advocate in Lenczowski, a Mercy grad in her second season as coach. She agreed to fill out the application and submit it for Tokporo before the Dec. 1 deadline.
“I didn’t really know what her chances were,” the coach said. “When I heard that Willa was one of the state’s nominees, I was shocked ... but in a good way.”
Tokporo is grateful to her coach for doing the heavy lifting on that application.
“I owe her a lot,” she said. “I’m very thankful that she’s been so supportive for me.”
Tokporo has been playing the waiting game since finding out two weeks ago that she was nominated. She will learn Tuesday if she made the final 24-player roster for the game scheduled for March 29 in Chicago.
Though the odds are again stacked against her — only one other girls player from Nebraska has ever been selected — Tokporo is keeping it positive.
“I’m hoping and praying I get picked,” she said. “It’s been really exciting just to make it this far, which makes me feel really proud.”
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH