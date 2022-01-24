Long shot pays off for Omaha Mercy senior Willa Tokporo; 'It’s always been a dream of mine'

Tokporo, who put up similar numbers last year, has been a key player for the Monarchs since she joined varsity midway through her freshman year.

“Her biggest strength is her ability to rebound,” Lenczowski said. “She’s a raw talent and definitely our inspiring leader.”

And the coach said Tokporo has found basketball success despite her responsibilities away from the court. She has three younger brothers and is the oldest sibling in her family, which arrived in Omaha from Egypt in 2011.

“Those family duties have limited her opportunities to play club basketball and take part in some of our offseason conditioning,” Lenczowski said. “A big part of her life is taking care of her siblings.”

Despite those obstacles, Tokporo said she was determined to apply for the McDonald’s game — the annual showcase for the top senior basketball players nationwide.

“I knew there were going to be a lot of elite athletes applying,” she said. “But I had to try.”

She definitely has an advocate in Lenczowski, a Mercy grad in her second season as coach. She agreed to fill out the application and submit it for Tokporo before the Dec. 1 deadline.