Longtime state volleyball vets back with new faces, all-time wins leaders comprise field

The school with the most state volleyball tournament appearances will be back again when the four-day event begins Wednesday in Lincoln.

What’s new is the coach.

Papillion-La Vista, which defeated Elkhorn South in the Class A-3 district final, will make that trip for the 37th time.

Former Papio player Priscilla (O’Dowd) Petersen will be in charge when the 27-9 Monarchs return for the 11th straight season. She took over the program from John Svehla, who guided Papio to state from 2019 to 2021.

The two teams behind Papio on that long-timer chart also will be back: Class A Omaha Marian and Class C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic will be making their 34th trips to state.

Marian returns after a three-year absence under first-year coach Jake Moore. The former longtime Lincoln Pius X coach guided his Crusaders to a 24-13 mark and an upset of Gretna in the A-6 district final.

That victory essentially knocked Moore’s former team out of the state tourney. The Thunderbolts were in line for the one Class A wild card, but when the Dragons snagged it, Pius lost out.

Coach Sharon Zavala’s GICC Crusaders have more state championships (10) than any returning team. She also has more wins, leading all Nebraska coaches with 1,148 in her 48th year.

The closest active coach to that is Fremont Bergan’s Sue Wewel, who also will take her Class C-2 team back to state. The Knights are 31-4, giving Wewel 766 wins.

Moore is third on that active list with 729 while Kearney Catholic’s Kris Conner, who will take her C-1 Stars back to state, has 721 wins.

All six state champions from 2021 will return, though there will be at least two new teams crowned. Winning titles last year were Papillion-La Vista South (Class A), Omaha Skutt (B), Lincoln Lutheran (C-1), Oakland-Craig (C-2), Howells-Dodge (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).

Lincoln Lutheran now competes in C-2 so a new champion is guaranteed in C-1. North Bend (30-1) enters as the top seed in quest of its first volleyball title to go with its five girls basketball championships.

There also will be a new champ in D-1 because Howells-Dodge is competing in D-2. Top seed Norfolk Catholic also will be seeking its first title in D-1 in its 16th trip.

Another impressive streak belongs to Grand Island Northwest, which upset York in district play to extend its state record for consecutive appearances to 22. The next closest active streak belongs to Class A Millard West, making its 12th straight trip.

Class C-1 Douglas County West is the only team making its first tourney appearance. The Falcons defeated Columbus Lakeview in the C1-8 district final Saturday to net the berth for longtime coach Bob Wald.

The first round in Classes A, B and C-1 will be contested Wednesday, followed by the first round in the other three classes Thursday. Semifinals in all classes will be Friday before the tourney shifts from Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Devaney Center for Saturday’s six finals.

Third-place matches in each class except A and B will take place Saturday at Lincoln North Star.