Louisville-Weeping Water makes first Legion State tourney since title-winning 2015 season

The American Legion squad from Louisville-Weeping Water reached the Class C state tournament the hard way.

Coach Monty Daganaar’s team was seeded fifth in the five-team C-2 area tournament and lost its first game 9-1. Louisville-Weeping Water then staved off elimination five times, eventually capturing the area title with a win over Syracuse.

“We knew we were the underdogs going in,” Daganaar said. “Even after that loss we told the guys that they were still in it.”

That optimism was fueled by the fact Louisville-Weeping Water had seen most of the area tourney teams during the regular season.

“I think it was the only area tournament where all the teams had winning records,” Daganaar said. “And all of our records were pretty close.”

Daganaar's veteran team — seven are playing senior Legion baseball for the final year — wasn't going to get shaken.

“These guys had been to the junior state tournament,” he said. “They’d gone through some of this before, so I think that helped.”

Louisville-Weeping Water defeated Syracuse twice to claim the area title, winning the first game 11-8 and the second 11-4.