Luis Gallardo Mejia's late goal gives Omaha Bryan win over Gretna

Not even the state’s hottest team and the season’s coldest night could keep Omaha Bryan down.

The Class A No. 9 Bears got a late goal from Luis Gallardo Mejia and exacted a bit of revenge with a 2-1 win Tuesday night over fourth-ranked Gretna.

After Bryan gave up a second-half lead, thoughts about a pair of heartbreakers against the Dragons a year ago — including a 5-3 loss in the district finals — undoubtedly began to creep in.

“In the back of my head, it did for a little bit,” Bryan coach Daniel Vasquez Guttierrez said. “But I know these seniors, they have been through so much. I knew they were going to keep their heads and fight until the end.”

That they did.

Gallardo Mejia, a sophomore, scored on a brilliant strike in the 78th minute, smashing home a service from Donovan Williams from just outside the box and lifting the Bears to the win over a Gretna team that had perhaps the most impressive opening weekend of any team in the state.

Bryan struck first when Christopher Gallardo sent a ball in toward the back post that Basan Gurung put away for a lead just minutes into the second half.

The lead was short lived, though, as Gretna’s Brett Perkins leveled things with a free kick that bent its way in just moments later.

Gretna narrowly missed on a number of opportunities down the stretch, including a nearly identical free kick from Perkins that was stopped by Bryan keeper Xavier Morales.

He kept the Dragons out of the net long enough for his offense to find an opportunity late, and Gallardo Mejia capitalized.

It was one of the few quality chances the Bears had going against a strong second-half wind as Gretna controlled much of action.

Vasquez Guttierrez said it was an important win for his team after a disappointing shootout loss to Elkhorn South on Saturday.

“The leadership of these guys is incredible,” he said. “They’ve grown so much from last year. We have to make sure we’re mentally strong.”

A tough stretch for the Bears continues Thursday with a home match against Class B No. 4 Columbus Scotus before visiting an Omaha Westside team ranked sixth in Class A on Monday.

“This gives us a lot of confidence,” Vasquez Guttierrez said. “These guys needed that. It was about overcoming those hard times mentally, and showing that these guys are mentally strong.”

Before Tuesday night, Gretna had knocked off Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Westside on back-to-back days over the weekend. The Dragons will look to rebound Thursday night against Bellevue West before a Saturday tilt with Class A No. 7 Millard West.

Omaha Bryan (2-1)....0 2—2

At Gretna (2-1)..........0 1—1

GOALS: OB, Basan Gurung, Luis Gallardo; G, Brett Perkins.

