Luke Johannsen throws five TD passes in Bellevue West's win over Millard West
FOOTBALL

Luke Johannsen throws five TD passes in Bellevue West's win over Millard West

Quarterback Luke Johannsen threw for five touchdowns Friday night to lift Bellevue West to a 42-7 home win over Millard West.

Johannsen, a 6-foot-2 junior, had three TD passes in the first quarter as the second-ranked Thunderbirds grabbed a 21-0 lead. He fired his fourth and fifth touchdown tosses in the third quarter as Bellevue West's lead grew to 42-0.

The Wildcats averted a shutout with 3:43 left in the game by blocking a punt and recovering it in the Thunderbirds end zone.

Bellevue West moved to 4-0 while Millard West dropped to 1-5.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

