Luke Johannsen throws five TD passes in Bellevue West's win over Millard West

Quarterback Luke Johannsen threw for five touchdowns Friday night to lift Bellevue West to a 42-7 home win over Millard West.

Johannsen, a 6-foot-2 junior, had three TD passes in the first quarter as the second-ranked Thunderbirds grabbed a 21-0 lead. He fired his fourth and fifth touchdown tosses in the third quarter as Bellevue West's lead grew to 42-0.

The Wildcats averted a shutout with 3:43 left in the game by blocking a punt and recovering it in the Thunderbirds end zone.

Bellevue West moved to 4-0 while Millard West dropped to 1-5.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.