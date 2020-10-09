Luke Johannsen throws five TD passes in Bellevue West's win over Millard West

Quarterback Luke Johannsen threw for five touchdowns Friday night to lift Bellevue West to a 42-7 home win over Millard West.
Johannsen, a 6-foot-2 junior, had three TD passes in the first quarter as the second-ranked Thunderbirds grabbed a 21-0 lead. He fired his fourth and fifth touchdown tosses in the third quarter as Bellevue West's lead grew to 42-0.
The Wildcats averted a shutout with 3:43 left in the game by blocking a punt and recovering it in the Thunderbirds end zone.
Bellevue West moved to 4-0 while Millard West dropped to 1-5.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports