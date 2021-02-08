Madison Henderson of Columbus wins first girls state bowling title

LINCOLN — Bowling in the first girls state tournament final, Madison Henderson of Columbus knew what she needed to do.
"I took deep breaths and tried to slow everything down," she said. "I just wanted to take my time."
That strategy paid off as Henderson defeated Jamie Janke of Wayne for the championship in the two-game final at Sun Valley Lanes. Henderson rolled a 342 and Janke had a 310.
"I didn't expect this at all," Henderson said. "To win the first title for our school is really great."
The Columbus senior had the edge in experience. She has been bowling for 12 years while Janke, a junior at Wayne, has only been bowling two.
"To get this far is kind of shocking to me," Janke said. "I felt pretty fortunate just to make the singles finals."
The top eight advanced to those finals. Henderson defeated Emily Merten of Millard North in one semifinal and Janke beat Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South in the other.
The first game of the final was close, with Henderson winning 173-172. She had a strike in the 10th frame and then finished by converting a 3-10 baby split.
In Game 2, Henderson had three open frames in the first five while Janke had two. Both players had strikes in the sixth and Henderson added another in the seventh to take the lead for good.
Janke opened in the final three frames as Henderson pulled away. Her spare and nine-pin count in the 10th gave her a 169 game while Janke finished with 138.
Henderson credited Columbus head coach Bob Jaster and assistant Jim Henderson — her dad — for the victory.
"It felt really good having family here," she said. "I just went out there and tried to do my best."
Singles results
Quarterfinals: Madison Henderson, Columbus, defeated Hayleigh Johnson, Fremont, 364-306. Emily Merten, Millard North, def. Daisy Gomez, Lexington, 342-306. Claire Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Millard West, 360-300. Jamie Janke, Wayne, def. Taya Berry, Lexington, 403-249.
Semifinals: Henderson def. Merten 352-340. Janke def. Busch 427-401.
Final: Henderson def. Janke 342-310.