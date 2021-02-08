Madison Henderson of Columbus wins first girls state bowling title

LINCOLN — Bowling in the first girls state tournament final, Madison Henderson of Columbus knew what she needed to do.

"I took deep breaths and tried to slow everything down," she said. "I just wanted to take my time."

That strategy paid off as Henderson defeated Jamie Janke of Wayne for the championship in the two-game final at Sun Valley Lanes. Henderson rolled a 342 and Janke had a 310.

"I didn't expect this at all," Henderson said. "To win the first title for our school is really great."

The Columbus senior had the edge in experience. She has been bowling for 12 years while Janke, a junior at Wayne, has only been bowling two.

"To get this far is kind of shocking to me," Janke said. "I felt pretty fortunate just to make the singles finals."

The top eight advanced to those finals. Henderson defeated Emily Merten of Millard North in one semifinal and Janke beat Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South in the other.

The first game of the final was close, with Henderson winning 173-172. She had a strike in the 10th frame and then finished by converting a 3-10 baby split.