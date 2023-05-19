Malcolm defeated Omaha Roncalli 3-1 on Friday to capture the Class C championship of the state baseball tournament.

The 25-3 Clippers, making their first tourney appearance since 1942, scored a run in the first inning and two in the third.

The Crimson Pride, seeking their third state title, scored their only run in the fourth. They finish the season 13-12.

​Maddox Meyer picked up the pitching win, tossing a complete-game two-hitter.

