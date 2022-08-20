Many of last season's top Nebraska girls golfers return for 2022 season

It’s going to take exceptional scores to bring down last year’s champions in Class A.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won her second straight title by six strokes while setting the 36-hole scoring record of 8 under. Lincoln Southwest won the team title by 25 strokes.

Kolbas, a senior, this summer won the Nebraska Junior PGA girls title and competed in the national finals. Her most recent college visit was to Minnesota.

Southwest returns three from last year’s team, seniors Tatum Terwilliger and Alysen Sander and junior Lauryn Ball, that gave Jim Danson his final title before retirement. The open spots in the lineup came from the graduation of Oral Roberts signee Kate Strickland and Northwest Missouri signee Neely Adler.

After the 307 — only 15 over — that the Silver Hawks shot Thursday at the Lincoln East Tee-Off Invitational at Holmes, there may not be any dropoff. They had a 1-2-3-4 finish with Ball and Terwilliger shooting 2-over 76s, freshman Eden Larson 77 and junior Julia Hyten 78. Sander had an 82. They won by 14 strokes over second-place East.

The Silver Hawks’ new coach, Jonas Christensen, knows East well. He had been coaching the Spartans, who were last year’s runner-up.

“I know both teams will be motivated to not only make it to state but win," Christensen said.

In Class B, last year’s individual champion Julia Karmazin will try to lead the Wolves to a repeat team title. Scottsbluff lost no one from last year’s runner-up team. The Bearcats had Anna Kelley tie for third and Nielli Heinold take fifth.

Class C’s returning champions are Broken Bow, which returns four starters, and Cecilia Arndt from Columbus Scotus.​