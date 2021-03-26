Marcus Shakeer scores 31 in the Boost Mobile Metro boys basketball all-star game

Chucky Hepburn played in Friday’s Boost Mobile Metro boys basketball all-star game after being a passenger in an two-vehicle accident Thursday night on Bellevue’s Fort Crook Road.

The Bellevue West star, who signed with Wisconsin, said Friday he was unhurt in the accident following the Metro girls all-star game at Bellevue East. The other driver ran a red light, he said, and was allegedly speeding and operating a vehicle under the influence. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Hepburn scored 24 points and was his team’s MVP, but Omaha Benson's Marcus Shakeer had 31 points and was the MVP of the winning team in a 140-138 game played before an estimated 800.

Hunter Sallis of Millard North, who announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday and was to be on Hepburn’s team, did not play because of a surprise party for his 18th birthday. Mustangs teammate Saint Thomas also opted for the party over the game.

Whites: Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West) 24, Sam Hoiberg (Lincoln Pius X) 14, Dom Humm (Millard West) 16, Evan Meyersick (Millard West) 12, Ryan Larsen (Millard West) 7, Jaren Marshall (Omaha Central) 12, Quinn Frost (Gretna) 7, Aidan Graham (Papillion-LV) 14, Kallan Herman (Norfolk) 3, Ajantae Hogan (Lincoln SE) 11, Ja’Lyn Spears (Omaha Bryan) 11, Ater Louis (Bellevue East) 7.