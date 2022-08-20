Marian caps 4-0 run through Bellevue West softball tournament

Omaha Marian once did the hosting, but turns out the Crusaders make good guests, too.

After hosting the longest-running softball tournament in state history, Marian had to look else where when the other four remaining schools said they wouldn't be back this season.

No worries. The No. 6 Crusaders not only found a spot in the two-day Bellevue East Invitational, but were one of the two teams to finish 4-0 after defeating No. 4 Millard North 4-2 in the pool one championship at Bellevue’s Lied Complex.

Marian (4-1) beat Elkhorn South 9-1 earlier Saturday and topped Omaha Burke (12-0) and Bennington (8-0) on Friday.

Gretna was the other undefeated team, improving to 5-0 on the season by beating Lincoln East 6-5 and Blair 15-7 Saturday after victories Friday over Lincoln North Star (4-3) and Elkhorn (10-5). The Dragons also defeated Marian 2-1 in eight innings in Thursday’s season opener.

Crusader coach Chad Perkins said coming up with big hits with runners on base — something that didn’t happen against Gretna — was one of the biggest differences the past two days for his team.

“Our defense was solid, and the middle of our lineup kids really hit the ball well,” Perkins said. “Key hits with runners on. That was the problem the other day at Gretna. We didn’t get those key hits with runners in scoring position. The whole tournament, they did a pretty good job of doing that.”

Marian opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Emma Humpal led off with a walk and stole second base. Then with two outs, Payton Kincaid belted a two-run home run to straightaway center.

But the Mustangs wasted little time responding with a pair of solo homers in the top of the third, both with two outs. The first was by Lynn Davis then Katherine Johnson followed to tie the score.

“After we got the two home runs, I thought we were pretty locked in,” Millard North coach Travis Unzicker said. “We had good at-bats.”

After those blasts, the Mustangs had just two singles off Marian ace Maddia Groff. The Southern Illinois commit struck out eight in the game that ended after five innings because of the 90-minute time limit on games.

Again on Saturday, the bottom of the Crusader batting order came through. This time with two runs in the decisive fourth inning.

No. 6 hitter Charity Curtis led off with a single to right field. Kincaid then came through with her second extra-base hit of the game, this one a double to left that moved pinch runner Mary McKay to third base.

Zoe Kassmeyer then drove in McKay and Kincaid with a single to center field, giving Groff all the cushion she needed before setting Millard North down in order in the fifth.

“Against a team like Millard North, top to bottom, you just hold your breath,” Perkins said. “Maddia has thrown over 400 pitches this weekend, so she wasn’t 100%. That was a gritty performance. She did a great job.”

Millard North (4-1) ….... 002 00 — 2 5 0

Omaha Marian (4-1) ….. 020 20 — 4 6 0

W: Maddia Groff. L: Desi Cuevas. 2B: OM, Payton Kincaid, Rylinn Groff. HR: MN, Katherine Johnson, Lynn Davis. OM, Kincaid.