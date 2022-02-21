Marian hopes early championship prep helps in defense of state swimming and diving title

Kicking off the championship preparations two weeks early is helping Omaha Marian prepare to defend its state swimming and diving title.
The Crusaders approached the Jan. 29 Omaha Westside dual as a tune-up for final two meets of the season — the Metro Conference championships and the state meet that begins Thursday at the Devaney Center.
“We called the Westside Invitational our championship season kickoff,” Marian coach BJ Christiansen said. “We knew that Westside would be great competition. The girls had a lot of energy coming into that meet, and they wanted to try and win all three relays.”
Though the Warriors won the team title, the Crusaders accomplished their goal of sweeping the relays, setting meet records in the 200 and 400 freestyles.
That’s a feat the Crusaders hope to duplicate at state when the swimming events begin with Friday’s 9 a.m. relays. How teams finish in the prelims will determine lane assignments for Saturday’s finals, scheduled to begin shortly after 11 a.m.
The Crusaders are the two-time defending state champs and will face the strongest challenges from Lincoln Southwest and Westside for the 2022 title.
Meet records at the Westside Invite aren’t easy to top. Most teams are putting in so much more practice before scaling back for the conference and state meets, and the meet also has been around for more than 40 years.
Some of Marian’s best swimmers, such as Jenn Kocsis, Erin Holtmeyer and Karen Criss, who combined to win 22 individual state championships, were on those Westside Invite relay teams.
Marian junior Josie Hood swam all three of those relays this year, and one individual event at Westside. After swimming the 50 butterfly in the medley relay, Hood led off the 200 free with her fastest 50 time (24.27) of the season. She then anchored the 400 free relay in 52.52 to help Marian win in 3:35.74, topping the previous record by 0.66.
Christiansen said he and his staff — former Crusaders coach Pat DiBiase and five-time Marian state champion Kristy Kunkel — decided to have Hood anchor the medley relay with Katy Foley, Easton Glandt and Lauren Mendlick for the Metro final to give the Crusaders an early spark.
“We put Josie on the medley to get the win and get the momentum going,” Christiansen said. “All four girls swam their best split to go that fast. They needed that with Papillion being on fire on that relay.”
Marian knocked 2.92 off its prelim time to beat Papio to the wall in 1:46.13. That time allowed the Crusaders to debut at No. 9 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart two weeks before state. And it helped Marian to a 347-326 win over Westside for the Metro team title.
While the Crusaders have no returning seniors on their roster, there’s still plenty of experience. Hood, Foley, Mendlick, Sofia Pantano and Molly Von Seggern are returning state qualifiers.
Though they lost a few meets this season, including the annual dual with Southwest that wasn’t decided until the final event, Christiansen said he has seen leadership qualities emerge.
“Any touch out would have swung the meet the other way,” Christiansen said. “The core group having that experience really helped. You could just see that made the other girls more comfortable with the situation. If we took a hit, it was all right, let’s hit right back.”
Not only is Christiansen hoping for a strong showing in Friday’s prelims, but he’s hoping all four Crusader divers can score points Thursday.
“That could just be the kick-start we need,” Christiansen said. “Then there’s a good chance all our swims will make it back. We have to do that if we want to have the threepeat.”
Photos: 2021 Nebraska high school state swimming championships
Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers warm up before the start of the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Kearney swimmer warms up before the start of the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Creighton Prep compete in the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers cheer on their teammates during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers compete in the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest, top, and Millard North compete in the 100 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North assistant coach Rich Draper watches his swimmers compete during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln Southwest swimmer celebrates after his team won the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Burke swimmer cheers on teammate Charlie Wachholtz during the Special Olympics Nebraska 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The backstroker for the Lincoln Southeast 200 yard medley relay team takes off during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates winning the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Benjamin Militti swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Ashton Bailey swims the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Ashton Bailey smiles after winning his heat of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson swims the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson competes in the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Drew Kaelin competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson, left, hugs teammate Drew Kaelin after they swam the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Jacob Horner gets set on the block for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer competes in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer looks over to teammate Ethan Reida after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday. Palmer and Reida took first and second, respectively, in the 50 yard freestyle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Ethan Reida celebrates after placing second in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Ryan Mayo competes in 100 yard butterfly the during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek gets ready to compete in the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Ralston-Gross swimmer gets ready for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln Pius X swimmer dives in for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Westside coach cheers on his swimmer in the 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Ralston-Gross swimmer stretches out before the 20o yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Creighton Prep swimmer gets ready to dive in for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Creighton Prep swimmer dives in for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Elkhorn-Elhorn South swimmer cheers on his team in the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos of fans are posted in the stands since they couldn't attend in-person during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Mason Schroeder takes off for the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Mason Schroeder takes off for the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ben Ravnsborg competes in the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus' Josue Mendez competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Kalvin Hahn dives in for the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Central swimmer gets ready for his leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer on their teammates during the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The NSAA boys state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Central swimmer takes a breath before competing in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An official holds a piece of timing equipment for the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Grand Island swimmer stretches out before competing in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Elkhorn-Elkhorn South swimmer competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers talk at the wall after placing third in the 400 yard freestyle relay and second in the team standings during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep takes second in the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest jumps in the pool after winning the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest swimmers celebrate after winning the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest win the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers warm up before the start of the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods takes off for the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Valeria Welk competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Racers in the 200 yard medley relay get ready to compete during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Madison Kathol competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger takes off for the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger comes to the surface while competing in the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger smiles after winning the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby takes a breath before competing in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby dives in for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby smiles after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark takes her first butterfly stroke in the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby smiles after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags are reflected in the water during the NSAA girls state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's McKenna Decker comes to the surface in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers cheer on racers in the Special Olympics of Nebraska 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark competes in the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark smiles after winning her heat of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Alaina Agnew dives in for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Alaina Agnew competes in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Logan Kuehne, facing, and Omaha Central's Christina Spomer hug after competing in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby high-fives Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lucia Krings after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers compete in the 500 yard freestyle race during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer on their teammates in the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Elizabeth Ford, from left, Millard North's Madeline McLeay Millard North's Stephanie Branson, Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Lily Cunningham, Grand Island's Kathryn Novinski and Lincoln Southwest's Sophia Heinrich dive in for their heat of the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood takes off for the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood smiles after competing in the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray adjusts her goggles before the start of the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hannah Hailu takes off for the 100 yard butterfly in the during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hannah Hailu, left, and Omaha Marian's Maddie Clark compete in the 100 yard butterfly during the NSAA girls state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Annika Hathoorn smiles after winning the 100 yard butterfly in the during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern dives in for the anchor leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Maddie Clark competes in the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian swimmers cheer on their teammates from the stands during the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hannah Hailu hugs her coach Andy Cunningham after winning the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray, facing, hugs Millard North's Hannah Hailu after Hailu won the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Callie Bartee comes to the surface while competing in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Hattie Vyhlidal smiles after winning her heat of the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby takes off for the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylee Trojan cheers on teammate JoJo Randby as she races in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood takes off for the first leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern takes off for her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern smiles after completing her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The medal are given out for the winners of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Central swimmer gets ready to dive in for her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Elkhorn-Elkhorn South swimmer dives in for her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian jumps in the pool after winning the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian swimmers celebrate in the pool after winning the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian head coach B.J. Christiansen floats in the pool with his team after winning the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest places second in the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports