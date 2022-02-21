Marian hopes early championship prep helps in defense of state swimming and diving title

Kicking off the championship preparations two weeks early is helping Omaha Marian prepare to defend its state swimming and diving title.

The Crusaders approached the Jan. 29 Omaha Westside dual as a tune-up for final two meets of the season — the Metro Conference championships and the state meet that begins Thursday at the Devaney Center.

“We called the Westside Invitational our championship season kickoff,” Marian coach BJ Christiansen said. “We knew that Westside would be great competition. The girls had a lot of energy coming into that meet, and they wanted to try and win all three relays.”

Though the Warriors won the team title, the Crusaders accomplished their goal of sweeping the relays, setting meet records in the 200 and 400 freestyles.

That’s a feat the Crusaders hope to duplicate at state when the swimming events begin with Friday’s 9 a.m. relays. How teams finish in the prelims will determine lane assignments for Saturday’s finals, scheduled to begin shortly after 11 a.m.

The Crusaders are the two-time defending state champs and will face the strongest challenges from Lincoln Southwest and Westside for the 2022 title.

Meet records at the Westside Invite aren’t easy to top. Most teams are putting in so much more practice before scaling back for the conference and state meets, and the meet also has been around for more than 40 years.

Some of Marian’s best swimmers, such as Jenn Kocsis, Erin Holtmeyer and Karen Criss, who combined to win 22 individual state championships, were on those Westside Invite relay teams.

Marian junior Josie Hood swam all three of those relays this year, and one individual event at Westside. After swimming the 50 butterfly in the medley relay, Hood led off the 200 free with her fastest 50 time (24.27) of the season. She then anchored the 400 free relay in 52.52 to help Marian win in 3:35.74, topping the previous record by 0.66.

Christiansen said he and his staff — former Crusaders coach Pat DiBiase and five-time Marian state champion Kristy Kunkel — decided to have Hood anchor the medley relay with Katy Foley, Easton Glandt and Lauren Mendlick for the Metro final to give the Crusaders an early spark.

“We put Josie on the medley to get the win and get the momentum going,” Christiansen said. “All four girls swam their best split to go that fast. They needed that with Papillion being on fire on that relay.”

Marian knocked 2.92 off its prelim time to beat Papio to the wall in 1:46.13. That time allowed the Crusaders to debut at No. 9 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart two weeks before state. And it helped Marian to a 347-326 win over Westside for the Metro team title.

While the Crusaders have no returning seniors on their roster, there’s still plenty of experience. Hood, Foley, Mendlick, Sofia Pantano and Molly Von Seggern are returning state qualifiers.

Though they lost a few meets this season, including the annual dual with Southwest that wasn’t decided until the final event, Christiansen said he has seen leadership qualities emerge.

“Any touch out would have swung the meet the other way,” Christiansen said. “The core group having that experience really helped. You could just see that made the other girls more comfortable with the situation. If we took a hit, it was all right, let’s hit right back.”

Not only is Christiansen hoping for a strong showing in Friday’s prelims, but he’s hoping all four Crusader divers can score points Thursday.

“That could just be the kick-start we need,” Christiansen said. “Then there’s a good chance all our swims will make it back. We have to do that if we want to have the threepeat.”