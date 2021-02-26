Marian on track to defend state swimming title with strong prelims performance

LINCOLN — Omaha Marian secured 20 berths for Saturday’s state swimming championship races with a preliminary-round performance that exceeded the Crusaders’ expectations.
Marian, which also had two qualifiers for the consolation finals, now is the overwhelming favorite to defend its 2020 state team title and win the 15th swimming and diving championship in school history.
There were eight performances that made the all-time top 10, and five of those were by Marian swimmers, including the Crusaders’ 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay quartets.
Individually, sophomore Josie Hood moved to No. 8 all-time in the 200 freestyle and debuted at No. 9 all-time in the 100 free. Senior Maddie Clark moved from seventh to fourth all-time in the 100 backstroke with the top qualifying time of 55.91.
Lincoln Southeast freshman Natalya Woods made her debut in two events with the fastest qualifying times in the 200 free (1:51.14) and 500 free (5:02.40). Woods is No. 7 in the 200 and No. 5 in the 500.
Prelims Results
Championship qualifiers
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Maddie Clark, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Katy Foley), 1:43.55 (No. 4 all-time). 2, Norfolk, 1:47.77. 3, Millard North, 1:47.82. 4, Omaha Westside, 1:48.64. 5, Lincoln East, 1:50.02. 6, Omaha Burke, 1:50.45. 7, Omaha Central, 1:51.69. 8, Lincoln Southwest, 1:52.27.
200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:51.14 (No. 7 all-time). 2, Josie Hood, Marian, 1:51.44 (No. 8 all-time). 3, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:54.72. 4, Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:56.88. 5, Marzia Gasparini, Norfolk, 1:57.34. 6, Abbie Kellen, Marian, 1:57.76. 7, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:57.80. 8, Mary Ulrich, MN, 1:57.81.
200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 2:08.44. 2, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:10.84. 3, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:12.47. 4, Trojan, 2:12.99. 5, Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:13.19. 6, Madeline McLeay, MN, 2:13.29. 7, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 2:13.72. 8, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 2:14.13.
50 freestyle: 1, Randby, 23.25. 2, Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, 23.80. 3, Lucia Krings, 23.99. 4, Logan Kuehne, Westside, 24.12. 5, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 24.16. 6, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.29. 7, Mikwena Lierman, BNFF, 24.46. 8, Lily Cunningham, PLV/PLV, 24.72.
100 butterfly: 1, Hannah Hailu, MN, 56.02 (ties for No. 10 all-time). 2, Clark, 56.48. 3, Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 56.56. 4, Trojan, 57.01. 5, Dendinger, 57.26. 6, Shriya Samanta, MN, 58.66. 7, Jessica Brusnahan, Marian, 58.85. 8, Calie Herrick, LSW, 59.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.60 (No. 9 all-time). 2, Livingston, 52.27. 3, Kuehne, 52.64. 4, Von Seggern, 52.82. 5, Spomer, 53.26. 6, Foley, 53.58. 7, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 53.60. 8, Krings, 53.64.
500 freestyle: 1, Woods, 5:02.40 (No. 5 all-time). 2, Schroeder, 5:12.32. 3, Natalie Harris, Westside, 5:13.41. 4, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:15.86. 5, Morales, 5:18.53. 6, Mlinek, 5:18.77. 7, Kellen, 5:19.13.
8, Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 5:19.93.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Brusnahan, Von Seggern), 1:35.79 (No. 10 all-time). 2, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:38.63. 4, Elkhorn, 1:38.79. 5, Lincoln East, 1:39.73. 6, Omaha Burke, 1:41.03. 7, Lincoln Southeast, 1:41.19. 8, Omaha Westside, 1:41.29.
100 backstroke: 1, Clark, 55.91 (No. 4 all-time). 2, Hailu, 56.62. 3, Harthoorn, 57.34. 4, Murray, 57.63. 5, Foley, 58.52. 6, Isabelle Hanson, Bellevue West 58.95. 7, Mendlick, 59.20. 8, Gasparini, 59.42.
100 breaststroke: 1, Randby, 1:03.50. 2, Alison DeSordi, Westside, 1:05.27. 3, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:05.37. 4, Jacobs, 1:05.82. 5, Ava Hunt, LE, 1:07.11. 6, Ella Petrick, MN, 1:08.36. 7, Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 1:08.54. 8, Peri Heyen, LSW, 1:08.56.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Kellen, Trojan), 3:34.09. 2, Millard North, 3:35.39. 3, Omaha Westside, 3:36.36. 4, Elkhorn, 3:36.54. 5, Lincoln Southwest, 3:36.93. 6, Omaha Central, 3:38.26. 7, Norfolk, 3:38.37. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:40.24.