Marian on track to defend state swimming title with strong prelims performance

LINCOLN — Omaha Marian secured 20 berths for Saturday’s state swimming championship races with a preliminary-round performance that exceeded the Crusaders’ expectations.

Marian, which also had two qualifiers for the consolation finals, now is the overwhelming favorite to defend its 2020 state team title and win the 15th swimming and diving championship in school history.

There were eight performances that made the all-time top 10, and five of those were by Marian swimmers, including the Crusaders’ 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay quartets.

Individually, sophomore Josie Hood moved to No. 8 all-time in the 200 freestyle and debuted at No. 9 all-time in the 100 free. Senior Maddie Clark moved from seventh to fourth all-time in the 100 backstroke with the top qualifying time of 55.91.

Lincoln Southeast freshman Natalya Woods made her debut in two events with the fastest qualifying times in the 200 free (1:51.14) and 500 free (5:02.40). Woods is No. 7 in the 200 and No. 5 in the 500.

