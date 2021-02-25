Marian's Megan Carter wins fourth state diving championship

LINCOLN — Omaha Marian senior Megan Carter became the second girl in state history to win four 1-meter diving state championships. She outdueled Lincoln Southeast freshman Katerina Hoffman at the Devaney Center Natatorium on Thursday.

Carter finished with an 11-dive score of 511.30 points. That puts Carter at No. 2 on the all-time chart, just 14.70 points behind her older sister, Taylor, who set the state record of 526.00 in 2015.

Hoffman debuted at No. 4 all-time with her score of 494.50. That performance moves Megan and Taylor’s mother, Becki, off the all-time top 10 after 35 years. When she competed for Marian, Becki Clark set the state record of 465.55 in 1986.

