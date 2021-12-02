Martel Evans hits buzzer beater to give Omaha Creighton Prep win over Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Martel Evans beat the buzzer with an uncontested layup Thursday night to lift No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep past No. 8 Grand Island 62-60.
Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt lost the ball in traffic on the other end and the Junior Jays got the ball to their senior guard who led them with 21 points. Traudt had 34, including seven dunks.
