Mary Faulk wins No. 1 singles at Millard North Invitational

Mary Faulk put together her most complete match of the spring Friday. The Millard North senior hopes to carry that over to the next two weeks.

Faulk rolled to an 8-2 win over Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens to win the No. 1 singles title at the Millard North Invitational.

Faulk settled in after Jurrens held her serve to start the match and won the first two points of the next game.

"I kept my cool because I was down 0-1, love-30, and I just stayed relaxed," Faulk said. "I know I have the strokes and the mindset, I just have to use it."

Faulk won five games in a row, hitting a backhand winner up the line for a 5-1 lead. She hit a forehand winner on match point.

The win comes after Faulk took her only loss this spring, 8-6 to Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy last Saturday. Faulk wants to use that loss to her advantage.

"It did kind of refocus me," Faulk said. "Before I hadn't had a ton to work on because I hadn't lost. I know what I have to do."

Faulk likes where her game is as she prepares for the Metro Conference tournament, which will take place Wednesday and Thursday, and the Class A state meet, set for May 20-21.