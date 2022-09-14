Mattie Dalton's stats are 'amazing,' but they don't matter to her unless Fremont is winning

Fremont is off to a strong start this volleyball season, and Mattie Dalton has helped make it so.

The 5-foot-9 sophomore leads the state in kills with 234, one more than she had all last season as a freshman. Dalton also has 117 digs and 27 aces for the 16-3 Tigers.

“She’s legit,” coach Andrew Wehrli said. “Her numbers sound amazing, but I know they’re accurate.”

Wehrli, in his first season at Fremont after coaching seven years at Omaha Duchesne, is no stranger to Dalton. He coached her at the club level before taking over the Tigers’ program.

“Mattie is a great kid,” he said. “And she’s a dynamic player, one that reminds me of Kylie Weeks.”

That’s high praise being compared to Weeks, a former All-Nebraska first-teamer from Elkhorn South who now plays at Arkansas. She also was 5-9 and one of the hardest hitters in the state, especially when attacking from the back row — another weapon in Dalton’s arsenal.

“Mattie has a 35½-inch vertical,” Wehrli said. “And of the kills she gets, a lot come from the back row.”

Dalton has had some big matches already. She pounded 31 kills in a win over Lincoln Northeast and 36 — believed to be a school record — two days later in a match against Lincoln North Star.

That 36-kill effort was just four short of the Class A mark set by Papillion-La Vista’s Kyla Roehrig 18 years ago. But the fact the Tigers came up just short, losing the fifth set 19-17, mattered most to Dalton.

“I didn’t know my number was that high because I was just focused on every point,” she said. “I really wish we could have won.”

Wehrli said Dalton’s humble attitude doesn’t come as a surprise.

“She’s all about the team,” he said. “Mattie is only a sophomore but I know that she’s going to be really special.”

Dalton was second on the team in kills last season when Fremont reached the state tournament for the first time since 1983. She also saw limited action on the Tigers’ state championship basketball team last winter.

“We have a lot of multi-sport kids,” Wehrli said. “It’s been nice seeing them come together as a team.”

Dalton said she is more comfortable in her second season of varsity play.

“Last year was really fun,” she said. “This season we not only want to qualify for state but make a statement once we get there.”

The Tigers, making their first tourney trip in 38 years, were knocked out in the first round by eventual champion Papillion-La Vista South.

Dalton said it’s been a smooth transition to new Tigers’ coach Wehrli, who guided Duchesne to state in six of his seven seasons.

“I know him from club (Nebraska Elite) so the change hasn’t been bad,” she said. “It’s been really good so far for us.”

Dalton said her only goals this season revolve around the team.

“I want to be a more reliable teammate,” she said. “And I want to help us get back to state.”

After being a part of Fremont’s title-winning basketball squad, Dalton hopes for the same in volleyball. The Tigers’ lone state title came in 1973, the second year the state volleyball tourney was held.

“It was cool to be a part of a championship team,” she said. “We’d all love for that to happen in volleyball, too.”

And those 36 kills? Dalton said the only thing that matters is if such a high number happens in a victory.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get up that high again,” she said. “But if that’s what it takes to win a match, then I’d definitely be OK with it.”